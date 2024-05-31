Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs officially touched base at the White House on Friday afternoon for what is now turning out to be an annual visit for the Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes, now the proud owner of three Super Bowl rings, was front and center as President Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl champions to Washington D.C.

Mahomes did his best to look dapper in a blue and white pinstripe suit while head coach Andy Reid opted for a more toned-down look with a blue suit and a red tie. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, went the flamboyant route.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie was also at the White House for the official visit.

Travis Kelce avoids repeat of 2023 stunt at Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit

This time last year, the Chiefs were in familiar territory visiting Joe Biden after vanquishing the Philadelphia Eagles to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Kelce stole the limelight last year when he slyly made his way to the podium to address his fellow Americans. Patrick Mahomes showed decent awareness in the pocket to pull his star tight end away from the mic to save the day.

This time around, Joe Biden had a little something in store for Kelce.

Biden said at the podium:

"I'd have Travis come up here but God only knows what he'd say."

The President then invited the 3x Super Bowl champion up to the mic. Kelce then made a short speech, saying:

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again. I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased so I'm going to go back to my spot."

In an episode of New Heights following their 2023 visit, Kelce recounted his regrets over his stalled speech at the dais.

“I’ve always admired, obviously, the president at the podium is iconic, right? I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.' Pat knew right away I was in over my head. Shout-out to Pat for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium, man, in front of the whole world."

While Kelce didn't exactly get to fulfil his dream this time around as well, the Chiefs will likely find themselves in the same spot this time next year.