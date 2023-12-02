IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany dress up for Christmas preparations ahead of Chiefs vs Packers

Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs into Lambeau Field on SNF as they face the Packers in primetime. The two-time league MVP is likely in his final preparations ahead of the Week 13 game but had some time to do some more. He and his wife Brittany are getting into the Christmas season in a very stylish way.

The NFL superstar and his wife dressed up in reindeer onesies as Brittany posted the images on her Instagram page.

Both were joined by Mahomes' teammates, tight end Blake Bell and his wife Lyndsay. The Bells were donning matching Christmas tree onesies.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in reindeer onesies. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with Blake and Lyndsay Bell. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife celebrated the holiday with daughter Sterling and son Bronze:

The couple with Santa and Sterling. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

The couple with Sterling and Bronze last year. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart last March in Hawaii in a private ceremony. In February 2021, the couple welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes, and then Bronze Mahomes arrived last November.

The quarterback has been delivering this NFL season for the Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West at 8-3. He is ranked in the top 10 in passing yards (2,917), touchdowns (21) and passer rating (96.3) this season.

Patrick Mahomes stats against the Packers in his career

Patrick Mahomes vs. Packers in the 2021 season

The 28-year-old will play in Lambeau Field for the first time in his career on SNF in Week 13. He has started just one game against Green Bay after being inactive in the Chiefs' Week 8 matchup in the 2019 season.

Mahomes was under center for the 2021 season game when Kansas City faced Green Bay at Arrowhead Stadium.

He went 20 of 37 for 166 yards and a touchdown in the 13-7 win in Week 9 of that 2021 season. That game led to the Chiefs winning seven of their last eight games and making the AFC Championship game.

Time will tell as to whether Mahomes can get his second win versus the Packers in Week 13.