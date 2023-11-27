Birthdays are always happy times, and for Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, his son Bronze's first birthday was just that.

While having a father who is regarded by some as the greatest quarterback to ever do it, Bronze still gets all the attention he needs and we see that in Brittany's Instagram Stories, where she shared several pictures of Bronze's first birthday.

Given that Patrick is a star in the NFL, the theme of the party was "Bronze's First Down," which was a playful play on words.

While it is highly unlikely that Bronze will remember any of this, the memories and photos that were taken will ensure that, when he is old enough to understand, he will look back with fondness at what his parents did for him.

Patrick Mahomes and family celebrate son's first birthday

A child's first birthday is often a big deal. It is the first celebration of their life (aside from their birth), and most families like to go big.

It, however, isn't for everyone. Some believe that their baby won't remember it, so there's no need for a big celebration, but for Patrick Mahomes and his family, they went all out.

See a picture below.

Bronze's birthday party. Photo via Brittany Mahomes/Instagram.

We are sure that it was a superb day for all involved, and we also imagine that Bronze had a big slice of birthday cake as well.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs bounce back from Eagles loss with win over Raiders

The Chiefs bounced back from their 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders as they now move to 8-3 on the season.

While it wasn't perfect by any means, the Chiefs did enough to overcome a 14-point deficit in the second quarter as Mahomes and co. got to work.

Rashee Rice had his best game as a pro, catching eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown while Travis Kelce caught six passes for 91 yards in the win.

The Chiefs maintained their lead at the top of the AFC West with the win as they now look to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 13.

While it wasn't pretty, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs did enough to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens who hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.