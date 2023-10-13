IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling models in her 'little robe' as mom Brittany captures perfect moment

As Patrick Mahomes got ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, with the Kansas City Chiefs walking away with a 19-8 win, his wife Brittany captured a lovely moment with their daughter, Sterling.

The two-year-old kid was spotted by Brittany wearing a 'little robe' and the quarterback's wife took two lovely pictures of her before posting on her Instagram stories. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second son, Bronze, before the 2023 season.

Mom was taking care of the kids while Dad was getting ready for another NFL game. The Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and improved to a 5-1 record, with Brittany attending the game next to superstar singer Taylor Swift, who's rumored to be in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Why do so many fans displeasure Patrick Mahomes' family?

While the quarterback continues to be one of the NFL's most in-form superstars, his wife Brittany took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. She drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

When she returned, during the 2022 playoffs, fans were quick to remind her of an incident when she threw champagne at other fans in the freezing cold when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills the previous season.

But the main issue, of course, is his brother.

Back in February, weeks after Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl, Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner in Overland Park and kissed her without her consent. Aspen Vaughn called the police to inform them about the assault.

Jackson Mahomes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was later released on a $100,000 bond. Patrick's brother graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He tweeted last summer that he would need to begin looking for a job, while his brother has the biggest contract in the league in an average per year with the Kansas City Chiefs.