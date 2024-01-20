IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling steals the show on snowy day out with mom Brittany

As Patrick Mahomes gears up for their Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills, his family is enjoying their time under the sun. In particular, Brittany Mahomes and her daughter, Sterling Skye, spent time outdoors wearing matching outfits.

She shared some photos of their activity on Instagram while they bask in the heat brought by the sun during the winter season. They are wearing identical all-black attire and Air Jordans.

Brittany Mahomes and her daughter, Sterling Skye, bonded by walking through snowy surfaces.

Aside from walking through the snowy surfaces, they shared a kiss for the cameras, and Sterling dipped her foot into the snow.

Freezing temperatures prevailed in Kansas City over the past few weeks, especially during the Wild Card Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Forecasts revealed the kickoff temperature at negative-4 degrees with a wind chill minus-27.

The Chiefs used that advantage by completing a 26-7 victory. Patrick Mahomes led the offense with 23 completions for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on February 20, 2021, a year after her father proposed to her mother at a luxury suite in Arrowhead Stadium.

They have another child, Patrick Bronze III, born in November 2022. Football fans had an insider look at their lives through the Netflix sports documentary, "Quarterback."

Patrick Mahomes facing a unique challenge in the Divisional Round

The Chiefs’ title defense is still alive despite their struggles during the regular season, especially the limited offensive production. Their victory over Miami brought them to their eighth Divisional Round appearance in nine years.

But while they’ve been here before, they will play in the Divisional Round on the road for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became their full-fledged starting quarterback. Standing on their way to a sixth straight AFC Championship Game appearance are the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes and Josh Allen will lead their respective squads in this seismic showdown in New York. While they’ve split their first six matches, the Chiefs have had the Bills’ number during the playoffs.

Kansas City defeated Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 NFL season. A year later, the Chiefs survived the Bills’ challenge during the Divisional Round after forcing overtime with 13 seconds left in regulation.

This time, the Bills will have home-field advantage in a game that might be played under freezing conditions. However, there’s no word from New York Governor Kathy Hochul if it will be rescheduled, like Buffalo’s Wild Card Round game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.