  • IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes enjoys power-packed day out with wife Brittany ft. a Sporting game and Tim McGraw's concert

IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes enjoys power-packed day out with wife Brittany ft. a Sporting game and Tim McGraw's concert

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 09, 2024 15:15 GMT
Patrick Mahomes is making the most of his offseason before his quest to capture the Super Bowl three times in succession begins. The Chiefs star had an activity day out with his wife, Brittany Mahomes in Kansas City.

The high school sweethearts are parents of two and rarely get the opportunity to spend time together outside the house. This Saturday, however, the power couple had quite a day - from watching the Sporting Kansas City soccer game to Tim McGraw’s concert featuring Carly Pierce.

Brittany made sure to document her day out with the three-time Super Bowl winner, as she posted pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

Pre-game selfie of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Pre-game selfie of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

The couple headed to Children’s Mercy Park, where the Sporting team defeated the Seattle Sounders in a closely contested MLB fixture.

At the game
At the game
Enjoying snacks at the game
Enjoying snacks at the game

However, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ day did not end with the end of the soccer match. The couple then ventured out to T-Mobile Center to catch the opening act from country musician Carly Pierce and the headlining show of Tim McGraw.

"Straight from sports to country music. My type of day," captioned Brittany Mahomes.
At T-Mobile Center
At T-Mobile Center
Watching Tim McGraw perform
Watching Tim McGraw perform

It was a Saturday well spent for the Mahomes’ as Patrick must now pull up his socks before the mandatory minicamps begin with the Chiefs later this week.

Patrick Mahomes had a day out with the Chiefs too

The Chiefs shot caller suited up last week to visit the White House with the entire Chiefs unit including the coaches. The Chiefs were invited to the White House in lieu of winning the 2024 Super Bowl.

This was their second visit as they couldn’t head to the White House after winning the 2020 Super Bowl due to COVID-19 protocol. However, Patrick Mahomes is hoping to lead the team once again back to the White House next year.

