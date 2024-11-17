IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi enjoys Billie Eilish concert with 'favorite son' Jackson

While Patrick Mahomes prepared for Kansas City Chiefs upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, his family enjoyed Billie Eilish's concert. Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi and brother Jackson attended the singer's concert in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

Following their fun times at Billie Eilish's concert, Jackson Mahomes shared an Instagram post featuring an adorable family picture of him alongside Randi and Mia. In the caption, Jackson wrote:

"Family!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Sharing her reaction to Jackson's Instagram post, Randi wrote:

"My fav son!"

For the concert, Jackson styled a white T-shirt with blue denim and a navy blue cap, while his mother, Randi, paired her denim with a black top and an orange pullover jacket. Randi's daughter Mia, on the other hand, wore a white printed T-shirt and black jeans.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi enjoys Billie Eilish concert with 'favorite son' Jackson (Credits: @jacksonmahomes Instagram)

Moreover, Jackson also shared a glimpse of his visit to Billie Eilish's concert on his Instagram story. He shared a clip in which the social media influencer can be seen vibing to the singer's performance with mother Randi. In the caption, Jackson wrote:

"Billie w/ the fam!!"

Patrick Mahomes mom Randi shared her political affiliations

While Patrick Mahomes has maintained silence towards his political affiliations, that's not the case with her mother Randi. Randi Mahomes recently made it clear who she picked from Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Expand Tweet

Randi Mahomes cheered for son Patrick during the Chiefs vs Buccaneers earlier this month. In a video posted by Outkick, Randi can be seen wearing a red Chiefs hoodie, which she paired with a red cap with Donald Trump's signature slogan "Make America Great Again" written on it.

“Make America great again, let’s do it!” Randi can be heard saying in the video.

So just like her daughter-in-law Brittany, Randi Mahomes has most likely voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Also Read: Brittany Mahomes hits back at criticism for liking Donald Trump's Instagram post

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.