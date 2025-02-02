  • home icon
In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' sister Mia wins big at basketball tournament ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl clash

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Feb 02, 2025 18:24 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (image credit: getty)

As Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, his younger half-sister, Mia Randall, is shining on the basketball court.

On Friday, Mia helped her school, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), win the All Saints 6th grade basketball tournament. They won against the Southwest Christian School 41-32.

Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, shared sneak peeks from the day, featuring Mia pregame and post-win.

Mahomes&#039; sister Mia wins big at basketball tournament ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl clash (image credit: instagram/randimahomes)
Mahomes' sister Mia wins big at basketball tournament ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl clash (image credit: instagram/randimahomes)

Besides basketball, Mia also plays volleyball, softball, baseball, tennis and skateboarding. She is 16 years younger than the Chiefs QB.

Mia has a close relationship with Patrick. She is often spotted attending his games alongside her mother.

Patrick Mahomes' sister Mia attended the AFC Championship game

On January 26, Mia Randall attended the AFC championship game. She was there to support her brother and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City defeated the Buffalo 32-29. Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and scored a touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards and pulled off two TDs.

The Chiefs led 21-10 late in the first half but trailed 22-21 at the end of the third quarter. However, they scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
