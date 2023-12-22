IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany donate clothes and supplies to kids’ families ahead of Christmas

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, helped spread some festive cheer by donating clothes and supplies to some distressed children in Kansas City. They had a donation drive with Early Start KC in time for Christmas.

According to their Instagram account, Early Start offers quality arts-infused early education. Meanwhile, 15 and the Mahomes Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives that focus on health and other charitable causes.

The post on the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s Instagram account reads:

“Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined @earlystartkc for a clothing and supply donation supporting children and families living in the most economically distressed zip codes in the Kansas City area. The event allowed the kids to meet Patrick and Brittany, take photos, and pick out the clothes for the winter.”

Here are some photos from the donation drive.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes donated clothes and supplies in cooperation with Early Start KC. (Image credit: @15andmahomies on Instagram)

Aside from donation drives, the foundation Brittany and Patrick Mahomes founded has the Read for 15 initiative to develop a child’s fascination for reading. There’s also Volunteer for 15, wherein they encourage Youth Volunteer Corps members to volunteer 15 hours to heed other people’s needs and develop leadership skills.

The foundation has a 15 for 15 program, which supports 15 charitable initiatives for academics, classroom supplies, athletics, after-school programs, and children with disabilities. Mahomes established 15 and the Mahomies in 2019, the same year he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back on winning track

After losing two straight games, the defending Super Bowl champions rediscovered their winning ways with a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 27 completions for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The win improves their record to 9-5, giving them a two-game lead over the Denver Broncos for the AFC West division title. They are also two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for the conference’s best record and a first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers in their three remaining regular season games.