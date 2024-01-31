IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany drops stunning snaps with Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Las Vegas-bound for Super Bowl LVIII, and their fans' excitement cannot be any higher.

Seeking to become the first team to repeat as champions since Tom Brady's Patriots at XXXVIII and XXXIX, the Chiefs are expected to have the majority of the media coverage thanks to the high profiles their star quarterback and his primary pass-catcher, Travis Kelce commands.

And that notion is not hurt by the attention drawn by their respective partners Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. On Tuesday, the former posted a series of photos of themselves posing together after the AFC Championship Game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes expects "fired up" 49ers in Super Bowl rematch

As said before, when people think of an individual rival for Patrick Mahomes, they will point toward Josh Allen, whom he has met many times throughout his career. However, when it comes to teams, his Kansas City Chiefs may have finally found a match: the San Francisco 49ers.

The two first met in Super Bowl LIV at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, with the AFC champions winning 31-20. But since then, the NFC champions have only gotten stronger.

In the middle of 2022-23, the 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Late into that same season, Brock Purdy became the starting quarterback and began a historic stretch. Both would eventually play MVP-esque roles in 2023-24, each man's first full campaign.

And that has Mahomes even more excited and cautious at the same time about repeating as champions. Speaking on The Drive-610 AM, he said that he had always expected to meet the 49ers again:

“I knew when we played them that time they were a great team and would probably get back... The fact we’re both back in the Super Bowl and playing each other again, it’ll be a great challenge for us."

However, he expects his opponents to be much hungrier this time:

“I know they’ll want to win because they didn’t win the last one, so they’re going to be fired up, and it’ll be a great opportunity.”

The game will kick off at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.