IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy fun weekend with kids Sterling and Bronze

As he winds down from leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl title, Patrick Mahomes has found a new and colorful way to spend his offseason.

The star quarterback's wife Brittany recently posted on Instagram a couple of storie of themselves and their children, Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III, aka Bronze, watching Bluey's Big Play, based on an Emmy-winning children's show. The first shot bore the following caption:

"The kids LOVED this (heart-eyed smiling emoji)"

A scene from Bluey's Big Play as viwed by the Mahomeses

After the play, the family posed with the titular protagonist:

Patrick Mahomes and his family with Bluey

Patrick Mahomes named Chiefs MVP at 101 Awards, addresses L'Jarius Sneed's status moments before trade

When it comes to MVP awards, Patrick Mahomes is a master at collecting them. He has two regular-season MVP's (2018 and 2022) and three Super Bowl MVP's (LIV, LVII and LVIII).

At Friday's 101 Awards in Kansas City, he added another: team MVP. Speaking about acepting the accolade, he said:

“To be nominated by your teammates; that’s the true reward. We have so many great players on our team and we’re part of a great run here. So I never take it for granted to be able to stand on a stage like this or be in the locker room that I’m in.

"To host this thing in Kansas City, it’s such a great city. And I’m glad we get to continue to show what a great city it is.

On the same day as the ceremony, L'Jarius Sneed was reportedly traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round swap. Shortly before the transaction was revealed, Mahomes said that his cornerback teammate deserved to remain a Chief based on his attitude:

"I think you’ll hear it from everybody on our team that we want Sneed. The player he is, the person that he is. He’s one of those guys that’s hungry every single day he’s in the building.

"He’s not going to be the most vocal guy. He’s not always going to be yelling and screaming. But the mindset he has and the determination in how he practices—you see how he leads those guys every day."

One teammate who was present was wideout Rashee Rice, who was named the Chiefs' rookie of the year.