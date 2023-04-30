In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy post-NFL Draft festivities with Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole

Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on stage with the Lombardi Trophy on Night 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Afterwards, however, it appears that he and his wife, Brittany, hosted their own NFL Draft celebration.

Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole posted photos of their NFL Draft party.

Brittany posted a series of photos to her Instagram page that showed the couple standing in front of a sign that read "Patrick's Picks: Home Edition". Along with photos of the couple, there were also photos of others in attendance, which included Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This indicates that the two are still close despite her breakup with Kelce last year.

Patrick's brother Jackson was also apparently one of the party guests as he commented on the post. Saying that it was the 'best party ever.'

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was clearly excited for the annual event to be hosted in his home city. Days earlier, he tweeted a message for Chiefs fans to get excited about the draft. He was then in attendance at the NFL Draft with his family at Union Station where the event took place.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round, adding even more power to that Super Bowl winning defense.

When was QB Patrick Mahomes drafted?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes garnered a lot of attention from NFL scouts during his time at Texas Tech. Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, the quarterback was expected to be a late-first or early second-round draft selection.

On draft night, the Kansas City Chiefs, who already had Alex Smith as their starting quarterback, traded their 27th overall pick, as well as their first-round pick the following year, to the Buffalo Bills for the 10th overall pick. That allowed them to draft their quarterback. Fans and analysts were shocked by the move to draft Mahomes, but clearly head coach Andy Reid knew he was the guy for the job.

Despite being Smith's backup in his rookie season, the move proved to pay dividends for the Kansas City Chiefs as they have now made three Super Bowl appearances and won two Lombardi Trophies with the NFL MVP as their quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is also the only quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft who still plays for the team that drafted him.

