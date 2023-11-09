IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany get signed jerseys from Luka Doncic at Mavericks' NBA game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. He is kicking off their one-week break by watching a Dallas Mavericks game with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

What looked like a typical night out became a special moment when the couple received autographed Mavericks jerseys from Luka Doncic. The team’s mascot, Champ, handed each of them a signed jersey while they were at their ringside seats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game recognizes game at Luka Doncic gifted Patrick Mahomes with his signed uniform

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were in attendance during the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the Toronto Raptors. That’s when the team gave them jerseys that Luka Doncic himself signed.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the Mavericks used “Mavs fam for life” in the tweet’s caption. After all, the Mahomes initially met in high school at Whitehouse, Texas, approximately two hours away from Dallas. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas, 20 minutes away from Whitehouse.

He also attended college at Texas Tech in Lubbock, around five hours from American Airlines Center, the Mavericks’ home court. Mahomes gained national attention there before the Kansas City Chiefs selected him tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While Mahomes and the Chiefs are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s best record, the Mavericks are also starting their season strong. They have won six of their first eight games, including four road victories.

Doncic is also obliterating defenders, averaging 31.6 points per game through their first seven matchups. That number makes him the league’s second-best scorer behind defending scoring champion Joel Embiid.

A much-needed bye week for Chiefs offense to regroup

While the Chiefs are in a good position after the first half of their season, they have struggled to put points on the board. Last season, they had the best-ranked offense that led the league in points (29.2) and total yards (413.6) per game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense are seventh in total yards (368.7) and 12th in points (23.1) per game this season. Both numbers are significantly lower than last year’s totals. Furthermore, they scored only 17 and 19 points in two of their seven victories.

Last week’s victory over the Miami Dolphins highlights the Chiefs’ offensive struggles. While Mahomes threw for two touchdowns, he only had 20 completions out of 30 attempts for 185 yards. Noah Gray led their receivers with 34 yards, while All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce only had three catches for 14 yards.

The Chiefs offense must turn things around to have a better chance in defending their Super Bowl title. They must find answers to their scoring slump, especially when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.