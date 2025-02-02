In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares sneak peek into adorable play time with children

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany offered fans a look at Sterling and Bronze's playtime as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback prepares for the 2025 Super Bowl against Philadelphia.

Brittany shared a touching video snippet on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The clip captured a sweet interaction between her eldest children at their Kansas City residence.

"Aww he wants to play with you," Brittany said.

Sterling welcomed her brother with clear instructions.

"you will have to sit in the passenger side," Sterling said.

Brittany Mahomes's IG STORY (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

The Mahomes family added a new member following the birth of Golden Raye on Jan. 12. Their older children, 3-year-old Sterling and 2-year-old Bronze, have maintained their close bond through daily activities at home.

Patrick Mahomes' wife's Texas roots shine through KC winter

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Brittany Mahomes also posted a sun-soaked boomerang selfie, expressing her Southern sentiments.

"The sunshine is like everything I needed today! The TX in me is confused when I think 47 is a nice warm weather," Brittany wrote on Sunday.

On Saturday, Sterling and Bronze transformed their home corridor into a racetrack. Sterling took the driver's seat while Bronze rode along with their laughter filling the halls as they embarked on their indoor adventure.

The children's growing bond shows in their daily activities. From sharing toy cars to taking turns as driver and passenger, Sterling and Bronze create their fun while baby Golden rests nearby.

Brittany Mahomes's IG STORY (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

Her cheerful family updates follow recent posts defending the Chiefs against allegations of favorable officiating. She shared insights on Saturday from Chiefs radio host Mitch Holthus revealing that Kansas City ranked 17th in penalty-assisted scoring drives.

Patrick Mahomes addressed these claims directly in a press conference on Jan. 23.

"The referees are doing their best to call the game as fair as possible," Mahomes said. "Our mindset here in Kansas City is to control what we can — our preparation, our performance, and our attitude on the field."

Mahomes leads the Chiefs in their quest for a third straight Super Bowl victory.

