IN PHOTOS: Peyton Manning, Kirk Cousins and George Kittle team up for 'greatest time' at 2024 Masters

As Peyton Manning, Kirk Cousins and George Kittle may attest, professional golf and professional football sit on two different ends of the sports spectrum. On one hand, football is a violent and loud spectator sport where fans sit in one place. On the other, golf is a peaceful walk through the woods, requiring in-person spectators to keep pace.

However, despite the two differences between the sports, some of the NFL's biggest names made the trek to Augusta National Club in Georgia to watch the 2024 Masters in person.

As seen in images posted in Claire Kittle's Instagram Story, George Kittle, Peyton Manning and Kirk Cousins were on site.

George Kittle poses with Mr. and Mrs. Peyton Manning and Kirk Cousins - Courtesy of Claire Kittle on Instagram

In one photo, George Kittle is seen throwing his hands up in a selfie with Claire. In another photo, the two are seen posing with Kirk Cousins, Peyton Manning and apparently their spouses.

"We had the greatest time at the Masters!" Claire wrote.

George Kittle, Peyton Manning and others pose at 2024 Masters - Courtesy of Claire Kittle on Instagram

In another photo, Kirk Cousins and George Kittle sandwich a few non-NFL players in a group photo. In the final photo, Manning and Kittle are seen holding up bottles of wine.

Kirk Cousins declares George Kittle enemy No. 1 during Masters escape

Cousins at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

Of course, work is never too far when talking about NFL players. While attempting to escape one sport for another, the topic of the 2024 NFL season came up for Cousins, per Niner Noise.

Speaking to ESPN's Laura Rutledge at the 2024 Masters, Cousins pointed at Kittle and said that the road to the Super Bowl might go through the San Francisco 49ers.

"Everybody's kind of looking up at the Niners right now in the NFC. So, if we're gonna go anywhere we've got to get through this guy [pointing in Kittle's direction]."

That said, the 2024 regular season is still roughly five months away with the first sizable commitment coming in four months. For now, the two can rest in the reward of time given following a lengthy six-month tour from August until late January and mid-February.

But first, the 2024 Masters run through the weekend, leaving plenty of time for the two players to kick back and watch others stress about winning for their entertainment.