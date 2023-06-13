IN PHOTOS: Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Ciara and Sean Payton attend NBA Finals Game 5 as Nuggets eye historic win

The Denver Nuggets saw Peyton Manning, Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, descent to watch them take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Led by Nikola Jokic's brilliance, the Nuggets entered the game leading the series 3-1. One more victory would give them the title.

It would be the first championship for the Denver Nuggets and the excitement was palpable in the air. It affected Denver's football royalty as well.

Peyton Manning spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts but remains a legend around these parts. He had the greatest season of a quarterback with most passing yards and touchdowns as a member of the Denver Broncos. He took them to a Super Bowl and lost, before finally lifting the Lombardi Trophy with them in his final game. He seemed excited to be in the arena with son Marshall also in attendance with him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

From the Hall-of-Fame quarterback, we move on to the current incumbent starter for the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson was there with his wife Ciara. The last season was not as good for him as he would have hoped. But watching their hometeam win a championship could be the balm that soothes his and the city's soul to come back firing next year.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Beyond quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, coach Sean Payton was also in attendance

The rule of most sports is that coaches remain in the background as the players take the field. Exceptions are made for superstar coaches and Sean Payton is one such name. After a sobering experience last season with Nathaniel Hackett, who seemed out of depth for his maiden head coaching role, the Denver Broncos have turned to someone more established.

Sean Payton is a former Super Bowl winner and he has been entrusted to turn the franchise around. Since Peyton Manning left, they have not competed at the highest levels. Getting Russell Wilson was supposed to sort that problem out, but it has not. He will have a lot on his plate as the season gets going.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing



"Bronco nation, let's ride!"- Jeff Van Gundy Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson (and Ciara), and Sean Payton shown on the ESPN on ABC #NBAFinals broadcast."Bronco nation, let's ride!"- Jeff Van Gundy Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson (and Ciara), and Sean Payton shown on the ESPN on ABC #NBAFinals broadcast. "Bronco nation, let's ride!"- Jeff Van Gundy 🏀🏈 https://t.co/RWnvodu0sY

That is probably why he was also there to watch Denver Nuggets attempt to win their first NBA Championship. Perhaps that would provide him the inspiration to turn the listing club around. Maybe Russell Wilson would then rival Nikola Jokic for the city's affections.

Poll : 0 votes