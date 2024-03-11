IN PHOTOS: Raiders star Maxx Crosby celebrates four years of sobriety

Maxx Crosby has consistently been rated among the league's best players in important categories like sacks and tackles for loss since being selected in the 2019 draft.

Throughout his career, Crosby has been transparent about his sobriety experience. He checked himself into rehab on March 11, 2020, as his dependency on alcohol was harming his everyday life.

Though he felt both mentally and physically devastated, he was prepared to battle the addiction. That was four years ago, and he has been clean ever since.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end hosted a wine and dine celebration with friends to celebrate four years of sobriety. To commemorate the event, he also shared images on social media.

Maxx Crosby's road to sobriety

Following an incredible debut campaign in 2019, Maxx Crosby discovered that he was drinking a lot. The edge rusher recognized in March 2020 that his occasional drinking had turned into an addiction and that he needed to take action.

"Partying, drinking, and all that kind of stuff got to be too big of a distraction in my life. It just got too much. My drinking and partying habits throughout high school and college have always been problematic for me," Crosby said in an ESPN interview three years ago.

"I've been able to slip by and get by, but it became too much for me and it's always that one crutch.”

On March 11, 2020, the 26-year-old DE enrolled in a month-long recovery program after realizing his drinking had spiraled out of control. Crosby's inpatient stay ended in April of that year. Following that, he moved to a sober living facility, where he stayed until the 2020 season's training camp.

Crosby claims that the 2020 offseason was the best of his life, despite spending the entire time in rehabilitation. He disclosed that he made new friends and discovered a lot about himself.

He moved past an extremely difficult period of his life, which taught him that he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.

In his road to recovery, Crosby expressed gratitude for the Las Vegas Raiders organization as a whole, saying,

"I don't know if I would be here today without the support of my organization."

Though it's a challenging path to sobriety, Maxx Crosby has conquered his own demons.

Maxx Crosby has set up a foundation for substance abuse prevention

Maxx Crosby and his spouse, Rachel Washburn, founded the Maxx Crosby Foundation in 2023 with the primary goal of raising awareness about substance abuse.

The foundation's website states that it also supports animal rescue activities and promotes children's health and welfare.