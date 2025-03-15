Rashee Rice is already putting in work for the upcoming season. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver dropped an Instagram post on Friday, showing himself training alongside Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Geno Smith and others.

Dressed in a sleek black sports fit, Rice walked on the field, locking in with some of the league's best. He set the tone with "These Days" as his IG soundtrack, adding to the offseason grind vibes.

Drafted 55th overall by the Chiefs in 2023, Rice wasted no time turning heads. Patrick Mahomes found a new favorite target, and the rookie delivered, racking up TDs and making clutch grabs.

He shattered the Chiefs' rookie receiving TD record and put his name in the history books with 26 playoff catches, the most ever by a rookie. Plus, he helped KC snag yet another Lombardi in Super Bowl LVIII.

Rashee Rice carried that momentum into 2024, dropping 103 yards on the Ravens in Week 1. But just as he was heating up, a knee injury in Week 4 put the brakes on his season. A tough blow, but after LCL and hamstring surgery, Rice is locked in on a comeback.

Now, he's back in action, training with elite company. With Diggs, Lamb and other top-tier WRs in the mix, Rice is sharpening his game ahead of his return.

Rashee Rice says he's '95%' of the reason Travis Kelce isn't retired

The Kansas City Chiefs just dodged a major offseason shake-up. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is running it back for 2025 instead of calling it a career. And according to wide receiver Rashee Rice, he played a big role in that decision.

In an interview with REVOLT Sports, Rice said:

"Well for one, I ain't gonna lie to y'all. 95% of the reason he ain't retired. Told him he can't go out like that. He was thinking of hanging it up. I was pretty sure he was gonna hang it up and I'm like, 'Bro, you can't go out like that.'"

Kelce's potential retirement was the biggest storyline in Kansas City this offseason. At 35, he remains one of the NFL's elite tight ends. His return gives Mahomes his top security blanket, keeping the Chiefs' dynasty rolling.

