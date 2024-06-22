In photos: Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek enjoy day out in sunny LA

After a hectic work schedule, Camille Kostek took time off to travel with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Kostek are currently in Los Angeles, according to snapshots shared by the model on her Instagram stories.

Before landing in Los Angeles, Kostek was in Boston. After landing in Los Angeles, the model revealed her plans for the day, which included checking out her favorite spots in Beverly Hills. Kostek wrote on Instagram:

"Fittings in the hotel room then running to my favorite spots in Beverly hills before my next flight. You're coming with me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rob Gronkowski with girlfriend Camille Kostek (Image Source: Camille Kostek/Instagram)

The Instagram story was followed by another featuring Rob Gronkowski posing with his girlfriend. The former Patriots star could be seen wearing a light blue t-shirt paired with UV-protection sunglasses and a white cap paired with gray shorts.

Trending

The couple went to Erewhon for lunch, as Kostek revealed it to be her favorite spot. After that, Kostek shared a picture of boyfriend Gronkowski sitting on a white leather chair, waiting his turn to get a pedicure.

"Make these size 16 feet get a pedicure," Kostek wrote in the caption.

Rob Gronkowski with girlfriend Camille Kostek (Image Source: Camille Kostek/Instagram)

As for Camille Kostek's outfit, she went with a white top, which she topped with a black leather jacket and blue jeans. After getting a pedicure, the NFL couple went to Rodeo Drive to shop at Dolce & Gabbana. From the outlet, Kostek shared a clip of Gronkowski carrying a shopping bag as the model made fun of his Crocs.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski once broke up secretly during their decade-long relationship

Even though Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are the power couple of the NFL, the two broke up one time during their 10-year-long relationship.

In May, Camille Kostek was on tour to promote SI Swimsuit's 2024 issue, which had the model on its cover page. During one such promotional event, Kostek sat in an interview with PageSix, where she revealed her unheard breakup story.

"Rob and I have been together for many years. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."

Even though the two broke up, they did get back together eventually. Gronkowski is highly supportive of his girlfriend's career and often tags along whenever she is promoting or working on a project. Camille Kostek also revealed that Tom Brady's Netflix roast was Gronkowski's dream project.