In Photos: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek stuns in 'vintage Dolce moment' for SI Swimsuit

Miami Swim Week kicked off over the weekend, and Camille Kostek was one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who walked the runway for the iconic magazine. On Saturday, Kostek walked the runway at the W South Beach in a black one-piece bathing suit that she accompanied with a blue cover-up.

For her entrance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show, Kostek went for a 'vintage' look with a Dolce & Gabbana black, halter top dress. She captured the moment in a post on Instagram, along with photos from the event.

"A vintage Dolce moment in Miami with @si_swimsuit"

She shared glimpses of the runway show that featured some of the biggest names that have appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition over the years.

Camille Kostek shared photos of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway look on Instagram. (IG/Camille Kostek)

Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 after she won the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit search in 2018. She has been in every issue since her rookie year, and this year, she appeared in the 60th anniversary edition.

Camille Kostek talked about a rule she broke when she began dating Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek and four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski began dating ten years ago. At the time, she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and he was in his fourth season with the team.

In an interview with FOX News Digital, Costek said she broke a rule when she began dating Gronkowski. It is frowned upon for cheerleaders and NFL players to date.

"There is that rule where [you] cannot date the players," Kostek said. "I broke that one, but I kept it a secret for a little while. It was worth it in the end."

The two were representing the New England Patriots at a charity event for Thanksgiving. During the event, Rob Gronkowski had an unidentified teammate give Kostek his phone number. The two began dating shortly after that and kept their relationship a secret for a few years. Once Kostek's run with the Patriots ended, the two went public in late 2015.