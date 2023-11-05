IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson, Ciara spend "date night" at U2's concert during Broncos' bye week

Russell Wilson spent time with the Ciara in Denver Broncos' bye week attending a U2 concert. They looked great together as they rocked sunglasses under a majestic roof. In snapshots shared on Ciara's Instagram account, she posted pictures of them together and separately, as well of the performers on stage.

As Ciara is pregnant, it is one of the few times in the season that Russell Wilson will get to spend a prolonged time with his wife. He will be back after the bye week for some crunch game as Denver looks to salvage its season. Here are some of their photos from the concert.

Russell Wilson also booked a Waffle House for Ciara

Ciara also had a birthday on 25th October. Her husband decided it is only right he treat her. In the process, he booked an entire Waffle House for her. It seems like the Denver Broncos quarterback is pulling out all the stops in the bye week before he has to get back to the grind of playing in the NFL again.

Denver Broncos suddenly have a glimmer of hope in their season

The Broncos will return from the bye week with renewed optimism. They are still bottom of the AFC West with a losing 3-5 record. That was to be expected after they began the season 1-5. And Russell Wilson, coming off a horrible season last year, was pilloried for his performances and failure to lead, even though he was not the biggest problem.

But now the defense is suddenly back to pulling its weight and the Broncos have won two straight games coming into the bye week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers but their 24-9 win against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, was arguably more impressive.

They needed this boost as they face some strong teams after returning. Russell Wilson will have to go head to head against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, which is not an easy assignment for anybody. The Minnesota Vikings come up next and they have been improving steadily as the season has progressed, even though they will miss the injured Kirk Cousins.

They then face off against the Cleveland Browns, who currently have the meanest defense in the NFL. At the end of the next three weeks, they could be at 5-5 or 3-8. These are defining moments of their season and this is the last time the Broncos quarterback will be able to focus fully on his wife. Good for him, then, that he is making it special for Ciara.