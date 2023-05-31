In Photos: Russell Wilson's Memorial Day Weekend included a countryside fishing trip with family

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson shared a series of videos and photos of his family trip. The family appears to have spent their Memorial Day weekend out in the midst of nature. The quarterback didn't give the location of their weekend trip, but it seems to be in the Midwest.

In one video posted on his Instagram stories, the Broncos quarterback is seen wearing fly fishing gear as he stands ankle-deep in a river. His family can be seen behind him in the distance. In another video, his daughter Sienna is seen petting horses, and the family was also seen enjoying a camp fire.

Some of the photos from the Wilson family's holiday weekend trip.

Russell and Ciara have documented their family trips before on social media - typically trips to an island or beachside getaway. But this time it appears that the family was looking to get in touch with nature.

A trip out into the great outdoors in the mountainside with horses, fly fishing, and campfires is just the way to do it. The perfect way to decompress before the NFL offseason schedule ramps up and training camp begins.

Is Russell Wilson fighting to keep his starting job with the Broncos?

Quarterback Russell Wilson didn't have the best start to his tenure with the Denver Broncos last season. After being traded by the Seattle Seahawks and then signing a contract extension, the bar was set high for him. But, after a lackluster 4-12 season and the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the season's end, fans weren't pleased with the quarterback.

Enter veteran head coach Sean Payton, who has been known to work his magic before. Can he lift up the veteran QB and the Broncos offense and lead them to success? Although, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes the quarterback is fighting for his job.

"Russell Wilson isn’t fighting for his legacy - he’s fighting for his job. They will draft his replacement if he doesn’t do everything he (Payton) says from Day 1.”-Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN's "Get Up"

The former GM believes that if for some reason things don't work out, the Broncos may look for the QB's replacement in next year's draft. The only thing working in his favor is his lucrative contract.

