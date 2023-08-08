IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson shares moments with his kids during Broncos training camp

Russell Wilson is ramping up his quest for redemption in 2023, and as motivation, he has brought a few special guests with him.

On Monday, the Denver Broncos quarterback posted on Instagram a couple of images of himself with his children with wife Ciara: Win Harrison and Sienna Princess. He also brought Future Zahir, Ciara's son from her past relationship with rapper Future.

In one of the images, all four pose with Miles, the Broncos' mascot. Wilson expressed his gratitude for being able to let his children see him play:

Grateful for every moment 🙏🏾

Sean Payton gives encouraging update on Russell Wilson's in-camp form

Russell Wilson's 2022 regression needs no explanation. He posted career-lows in almost every statistic - touchdowns passes (25), touchdown average (3.3%), completion percentage (60.5%), and passer rating (84.4), while also suffering 55 sacks for 368 yards lost, both career- and league-highs.

Most of those struggles can be attributed to the failing of former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who proved so inept that he was fired with two games remaining. But under Sean Payton, he has looked reinvigorated and refocused, as the former New Orleans Saints helmsman intimated in camp on August 1:

“Obviously, he is moving around well, his weight is down, he is in really good shape and he’s working really hard... Each day, you kind of look at the film and you start again with the corrections. I have been pleased with his progress and where he is at dating back to the offseason and to where we are now into our first full week."

Two days later, he reaffirmed his faith in his fellow Super Bowl winner:

“I think he’s doing well. I like what I’ve seen. I said it yesterday. There are times when you’re not seeing a clean picture and he’s scrambling. In a game-type mode, though, where we’re running the ball more and with the installations that we’re doing — I think he’s doing well. I like where he’s at.”

In a bit of good news, Wilson will be playing in the Broncos' preseason opener on August 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, so fans can get a glimpse of whether Payton has really changed him for the better.