IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and son Win attend Nuggets-Jazz NBA game after Broncos' stunning 24-9 win over Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was sitting courtside with his son Win for the Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz game on Monday.

Wilson is in his second season as the Broncos quarterback and is coming off an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday. It was a surprise performance and to celebrate, Wilson took his son to the Nuggets game.

Russell Wilson shared several photos of him and his son sitting courtside at the game. The ball also came to his son at one point, so he dribbled it before passing it back to the ref, which Wilson caught on camera.

Russell at the Nuggets game

Russell and son at an NBA game

The Nuggets ended up winning the game 110-102 as Denver improved to 4-0 to begin their NBA title defense.

Russell Wilson helps Broncos stun Chiefs

Russell Wilson was part of a massive trade that sent the longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback to Denver last year. The hope was Wilson would help lead the Broncos back to the playoffs, as Denver had a great defense.

Unfortnately, in Wilson's first season as a Bronco, he struggled badly as he went 292-for-483 for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This season, Wilson has played better, and after the win over the Chiefs, the quarterback says this is how they should play every week.

“We set the standard today by how good we can be. We have a lot more season left. I’ve been saying to you guys, it’s a process, it’s a journey, but we believe. We believe in who we are. We believe in the players that we have. We believe in the coaching staff that we have. We believe in the determination and resilience that we have. We believe in this organization and where we can go and what we can do. We’re going to stay the course.”

In the Denver Broncos win over the Chiefs, Wilson went 12-for-19 for 114 yards and three touchdowns.