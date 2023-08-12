IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens at Packers preseason opener

Simone Biles, now back to competitive gymnastics, is ready to support her husband for the 2023 NFL season.

Married a few months ago, Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are the latest NFL couple in town.

Biles and Owens have to go the extra mile to be with each other, owing to their clashing schedules. As the competitions near, they have to work with FaceTime.

However, Simone Biles could not miss Owens' preseason opener with the Green Bay Packers.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

While sharing a glimpse of her stunning fit with the No. 34 jersey, she also spent time with a friend in the stands. However, the friend was there to support the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a small video, Biles was also seen doing shots during the game:

"SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS," she wrote.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

Of course, the Olympic medalist was specially proud of her husband:

"My lil baby 34," Biles mentioned.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

A few closeup shots of Owens at the sidelines were a given. In fact, Biles even caught him speaking with someone else from the sidelines.

"When he talking to someone during a game but it ain't you WTF".

The Packers safety, who shared the stories, loved Biles' outfit:

"Sexy as*," he wrote back.

The Packers won 36-19.

Simone Biles and her husband are trying to make it work with long distance

After tying the knot in April, Biles and Owens had a few months to themselves before the NFL 2023 season picked up.

One challenge, considering their profession, has been working through different cities. The happy couple, on their end, is ready to make effort.

In a conversation with ESPN, Owens spoke about their time apart, and how they are supporting each other:

"I just told her to call me whenever she gets a moment. So I didn't get to really FaceTime her until around 11, but she was excited. She was with her family too, so I let them have that moment, and my family was in town too.

"But we talked, we stayed up until about 3 in the morning just on the phone, just talking and reliving the moment. I know it felt like a dream to her so I was super excited for her."

Owens revealed that Biles was just as excited for him, and it was "good for everybody."