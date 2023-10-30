IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens turn heads with heartwarming sidelines moment at Packers-Vikings

Green Bay Packers safety Jordan Owens has one of the most famous wives in the NFL right now: multiple-time Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Biles. However, because of her busy schedule, she has been mostly unable to attend his games... Until now.

Biles stood on the sidelines during the Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The photos immediately came pouring in from the Instagram accounts of ESPN and the team:

Owens had a big highlight in the game, recovering a blocked field goal attempt:

Unfortunately, his team lost 24-10 after Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter before leaving with a suspected Achilles injury.

What Packers players, coach said after Vikings defeat

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who threw for a touchdown and interception apice, rued his loss of decisiveness in the defeat to the Vikings:

“I would say you’re right. I’m not as decisive. That’s where I need to continue to grow, continue to be better for the team.

“It’s just being that decisive player that’s going to go through my reads and know where I need to go with the ball and put the ball in the right place. But I’m not being good enough in some of those situations where I was holding the ball a little too much, the sack, the fumble."

Coach Matt LaFleur added:

“There’s going to be a couple plays that you want back. But also we’ve got to make some plays for him, too. I think we had like six dropped balls. That’s going to be tough to overcome.

"We’ve got to throw it better. We have to catch it better. We have to block better, and we have to stop having penalties that knock us back and put us in these obvious pass situations.”

Another thing that hurt the team was the lack of defensive effort, which running back Aaron Jones pointed out:

“It hurts me because it feels like, a lot of the times, we are letting them down on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Packers host the Los Angele Rams next on Nov. 5.