IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles shares glimpses of lavish dream house with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are having a blessed 2023. Aside from getting married last April, Owens continues his NFL career after signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers. Biles showed support for her husband by attending some of his games.

While the Packers struggle to make a dent in the NFC playoffs, the graces keep pouring in for the couple. This time, the legendary gymnast showed a glimpse of their new home, already under construction in her home state, Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Simone Biles shared photos of her future home with her husband, Jonathan Owens

The bemedalled Olympic athlete shared four photos of her future home with her over seven million Instagram followers.

The first picture is her selfie inside the residence under construction while holding what looks to be the keys to the house. Image number two shows her wearing safety boots while leaving her Prada sandals outside.

The third image is a broader perspective of the house’s interior. Finally, the fourth photo reveals the home’s access to a pond. The completion date of Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles’ future place is uncertain.

Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her future home with husband Jonathan Owens. (Image credit: Simone Biles on Instagram)

Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her future home with husband Jonathan Owens. (Image credit: Simone Biles on Instagram)

Biles shared some photos of her dream house on Instagram last September. You can also witness story highlights of the house’s construction on her IG account.

Owens and Biles started dating in 2020. He proposed to her in February 2022 and they got married a year later. They were legally married at Houston’s Harris County Courthouse in April 2023 before tying the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, one month later.

Jonathan Owens understands Simone Biles’ pressure

She is regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time thanks to her seven Olympic and 30 Gymnastics World Championships medals. She has 39 medals, 29 of which are gold, including four from the Summer Olympics.

Biles won all four Olympic gold medals in the quadrennial competition’s 2016 edition in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Aside from the team and the all-around competitions, Biles also struck gold in the vault and the floor exercise events.

Beyond her competitive greatness, she also shed light on the importance of an athlete’s mental health during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While she qualified for the all-around final, she made several mistakes during her routines.

She eventually withdrew from the team to focus on herself, stressing the ordeals athletes like her address. After tying the knot with Jonathan Owens and building their home, she sets her sights on joining Team USA for the 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Owens signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He played for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022 after starting his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The safety has 21 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and a sack for Green Bay through Week 10.