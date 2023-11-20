IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles steps out in style to support husband Jonathan Owens vs Chargers

The Green Bay Packers fought the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Jonathan Owens and company had plenty of support.

The safety's gymnast wife, Simone Biles, turned up to Lambeau Field to cheer him on, and she was not alone.

She was accompanied by two more Packer WAGs: Victoria Schultz, fiancee of guard Jon Runyan, and Gabrielle Dillon, wife of running back AJ Dillon:

Simone Biles and friends at Lambeau Field on Sunday

While Owens surrendered an early touchdown to Stone Smartt, the Packers still won 23-20 thanks to Jordan Love, who had two touchdown passes, and Kenny Clark, who batted away Justin Herbert's final pass attempt.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game:

“Well, it certainly feels good to be on the other side of one of these tight ballgames. You can move the ball and if you come out on the wrong side, it’s for nothing, because it’s a team game... But I think we can all see the improvement.

“It helps these guys believe that they can find a way to do it. So that’s always rewarding. Certainly, especially on a short week when it is a tight turnaround (against) a team that’s handled us quite frankly the last few times we’ve played them. I do think it gives our guys just a little boost.”

Jonathan Owens slowly getting praise within Packers camp

Whenever Jonathan Owens plays, the media is often, if not always, expected to focus on his more famous spouse. But within the Green Bay camp, he is better known as a passionate defender and nothing more, nothing less.

During Thursday practice before the game, head coach Matt LaFleur had nothing but praise for the ex-Houston Texan, who capitalized on injuries to Jaire Alexander and others:

"I think Jonathan Owens has come in and done an unbelievable job. He definitely brings a level of physicality to the back end. I love how he he fits up on crack blocks and the way he fits the run and all that."

Owens had eight tackles on Sunday—his third straight game with at least that many. Against the Chargers' crosstown rival Rams two weeks ago, he also had a forced fumble and a sack in the 20-3 win.