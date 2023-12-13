IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles welcomes Christmas as husband Jonathan Owens, Packers wrap up NFL Week 14 

As the gymnastics offseason continues, Simone Biles has been spending her time supporting her husband, safety Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gold medalist traveled to the East Coast for the Green Bay Packers' primetime matchup against the New York Giants.

Biles took to her Instagram account to show the festive trip she had. She included photos of herself and a friend in front of a Christmas tree and another of Grinch-themed cocktails.

Simone Biles shared photos of her and her loved ones taking in the holiday season.

The final photo she shared on her Instagram post was of Jonathan Owens sitting with the New York City backdrop behind him.

Simone Biles attends MNF game with custom accessories

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are each other's biggest fans. When the seven-time Olympic medalist is competing on the world stage, the Packers safety is either in attendance or showing his support on social media.

When she's not competing, Biles is on the sidelines during pre-game warm-ups and has been spotted during broadcasts, taking in the game.

On Monday night, the world champion gymnast made the trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for Monday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers faced the New York Giants. The gymnast posted photos of herself in a suite at MetLife Stadium.

"monday night football"

In the photos, Simone Biles was wearing a custom ski hat with Jonathan Owens' number - 34 - embellished on the front. She also accompanied it with a necklace that also donned his number and another necklace that simply read "Owens."

She also wore matching brown leggings and top, and a camouflage jacket to complete the look.

How long has Jonathan Owens played for the Packers?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating in 2020. At the time, he played for the Houston Texans, her hometown team. The undrafted free agent was signed by the Texans in 2019 after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals. He played four seasons with the Texans before becoming a free agent.

In May 2023, Jonathan Owens signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, just days after he and Biles were married in Mexico. The gymnast was one of the first to share the news on social media and the two made the trip to Green Bay before embarking on their honeymoon.