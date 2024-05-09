IN PHOTOS: Steelers rookie Troy Fautanu shares adorable message for girlfriend Carys Zayda's birthday

The newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Troy Fautanu, is celebrating his girlfriend, Carys Zayda's, big day. On Thursday morning, the offensive tackle shared a sweet message for Zayda's birthday.

Fautanu included a photo of him and Carys on the day of his graduation from the University of Washington, calling her his 'best friend'.

Fautanu shared a sweet birthday message for his girlfriend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also shared three more photos of him and Zayda over the last few years.

Additional photos were shared by Fautanu on his Instagram story.

Carys Zayda replied to the sweet gesture for her birthday by re-sharing the photo on her own Instagram story along with some hearts.

How long have Troy Fautanu and Carys Zayda been dating?

Fautanu and Zayda have been together since 2018 and met while attending Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Troy Fautanu then attended the University of Washington to pursue his collegiate football endeavors. Zayda continued her education at Nevada State University, where she is studying nursing, according to her Instagram page.

In August 2023, the couple celebrated five years together with a sentimental post on Instagram showing some moments from their relationship over the years.

Troy Fautanu grew up a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were in search of offensive line help in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the first round, the Steelers drafted offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall selection.

After hearing his name on draft night, Fautanu told reporters that he grew up a fan of the team he was picked by. Fautanu's favorite player was none other than his namesake, Troy Polamalu, which led to his love for the team.

"It all started with Troy Polamalu," Fautanu said. "I was a big Troy Polamalu fan. Watching him, you get to see what the Steelers are about. How they play football, what brand of football that is. I took that and put it into my own game. When I think of the Steelers, I think of gritty, work in the trenches."

Expand Tweet

Fautanu even wore Polamalu's number 43 on his jersey when he was younger. However, now as an offensive lineman, he had to make a switch to a higher number.

The former Washington Huskies offensive lineman will now protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback