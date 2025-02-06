IN PHOTOS: Steelers' Russell Wilson thanks wife Ciara in heartfelt 2024 season recap

Steelers' Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt message thanking his wife, Ciara, for her constant support during his games. The American NFL star recently posted a series of four pictures, reflecting on his 2024 season.

He included a snap of his wife and their three kids wearing jerseys with "Wilson" and the number 3 on the back. Ciara wore a Steelers jersey paired with a black short skirt and white sneakers. Along with that, Wilson posted a few other snaps from the 2024 season. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"Forever grateful. @Ciara"

Wilson also shared another post with his stepson, Future Jr., recapping the Pro Bowl over the years.

"Pro Bowl with Future through the years! Grateful. God is Good #DadLife," he wrote in the caption.

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016 and are parents to daughter Sienna, born in 2017, and son Win, born in 2020.

In December 2023, they welcomed their third baby daughter, Amora. Ciara also has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara grabs attention in glamorous dress at pre-Grammy party

Last week, ahead of the Grammys, Ciara attended the pre-Grammy party wearing a glamorous black dress. She wore a long black shrug over the dress.

She had posted pictures of the event on her Instagram account and captioned the post:

"Never lost heart."

Moreover, during the ceremony, Ciara announced the recipient of the Wildfire Grant:

"It is such an honor to be here tonight with the Fifteen Percent Pledge at a time when community truly matters. The Eaton Fire that devastated Pasadena and Altadena impacted countless beloved Black-owned establishments. It took more than just a building—it took a pillar of the community.

But what it couldn’t take was the spirit of The Little Red Hen and the family behind it. Tonight, in honor of that spirit, we are proud to announce $50,000 to support Barbara Shay and their family in their efforts to rebuild," Ciara said of the noble cause.

Ciara is active on Instagram and frequently shares family pictures along with updates about her professional life. She has around 35.4 million followers on Instagram.

