In Photos: TikTok star Annie Agar trolls Patriots in stunning 4th of July shoot

Annie Agar never misses taking a jab at teams and players struggling to keep themselves afloat in the NFL.

Recently, in the celebratory spirit of Independence Day on July 4, Agar thought it was the best time to scrape the wound suffered by the New England Patriots last season.

The Bally Sports reporter uploaded sultry pictures of herself dressed in an American flag-printed bikini and shorts, captioning it:

"Happy 4th everyone! Based on their QB situation, this might be the only time you’ll see patriots celebrate this year."

In one of the pictures, fans can see Patriots QB Mac Jones getting tackled by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Jones. Agar made a meme out of the picture by comparing the WR to the USA and Jones to England in 1776.

During the 2022 season, Jones received a lot of criticism for failing to build on his successful rookie campaign. The team replaced Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia as the offensive playcaller. The move had a considerable impact on their performance all season.

Fans and analysts placed the blame on Bill Belichick, Patricia and Jones. Most of the blame fell on the QB's shoulder, as he was the team's shotcaller but regressed after plays.

The situation became so serious that the Patriots considered trading the 24-year-old. Therefore, Annie Agar mocked the Pats, as she thinks if the QB situation doesn't improve, they may struggle next season, too.

Who is Annie Agar?

The 27-year-old went viral in April 2023 after she creatively shut down Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's flirty message for her on Twitter.

Agar is a well-known NFL and college football correspondent and host. She gained popularity for her reporting and hosting roles at various media outlets. Before her current position at Bally Sports in Chicago, she worked as a sports reporter at WOODTV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Agar also served as the on-field host for the West Michigan Whitecaps baseball team.

Annie Agar obtained her Bachelor's degree in pre-law and sports broadcasting from Grand Valley State University in 2008. With her passion for sports and broadcasting, Agar has built a successful career in the field, gaining recorgnition for her knowledge and charismatic on-screen presence.

