IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady flies down to Brazil to hang with soccer legend Kaka 

Tom Brady has been enjoying himself as it's the first time in 23 seasons that he isn't preparing to play in the NFL.

Instead, the seven-time Super Bowl winner made a trip to Brazil where he hung out with soccer royalty. Brady was seen with Kaka in a meeting of two sporting greats.

Tom Brady's Instagram story

The quarterback was enjoying the beautiful country as he also met another Brazilian superstar athlete, volleyball player Bruno Rezende.

Brady (L) with Bruno Rezende (R). Credit: Bruno Rezende's IG

The former three-time MVP discovered that he has fans in Brazil as he posed with a kid wearing his New England Patriots jersey. He shared these images via his Instagram story:

Brady with a Patriots fan (L) and pictures of his number as a soccer jersey (R)

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was at the Expert XP 2023, the biggest investment festival on the planet in Brazil in February. Brady shared with the audience an inspirational perspective of his career and what led him to create a success story.

He focused on how he did not expect to accomplish everything he had attained throughout his life. Brady also spoke about the dream of becoming like his idols. Additionally, his love for sports and how it pushed him to learn from coaches, other professionals, other players, and teammates.

Tom Brady's relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady married Gisele Bundchen, one of the world's most famous supermodels, in February 2009. Bundchen is a native of Brazil from Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul.

Despite his success at the time they were married, Brady was known as “Giselo," husband to Bundchen, the Brazilian supermodel.

In Brazil, Bundchen has long overshadowed her then-NFL husband and many citizens had never heard of him until they married.

The two divorced last October after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together: a daughter Vivian Lake and a son Benjamin.