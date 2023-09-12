IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady goes hooping with 16yo son Jack after attending Patriots' Week 1 opener vs. Eagles

Tom Brady is enjoying life after after retirement. The legendary quarterback was honored at the New England Patriots game on Sunday and watched his former side take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Following the game, Brady made a trip to New York to shoot hoops with his eldest son Jack. The two were spotted with NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

Brady took to Instagram and posted pictures of the quality father-son time he shared with his 16-year-old son. He captioned the post:

Thanks for having us @cbrickley603. I’m gonna need a few more sessions to be able to keep up with this kid soon

Tom Brady (L) shooting hoops with his son Jack

Jack with Chris Brickley (R)

Brady attempting a block on his son Jack

Brady and his son Jack shooting hoops

Tom Brady's NFL stats and career honors

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Brady played in the NFL for 23 years and holds several records to his name. The signal-caller spent two decades with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady finished his career with a record 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns during the regular season. He also has the most pass attempts with 12,050 and the most passes completed at 7,753.

Brady earned 15 Pro Bowl honors during his career and has five Super Bowl MVP awards as well. He won seven Super Bowl rings and made a record 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Six of Brady's Super Bowl wins came with the Patriots. He also won the Super Bowl in his first season the Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady announced his retirement from football for the second time in February this year. He now spends more time with his three kids — Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian — after having called it quits with the NFL.