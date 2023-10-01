IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Jay Z turn heads with Reform Alliance Charity appearance

Tom Brady has been everywhere it seems since retiring from the NFL this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is now enjoying the retired life and was seen at a recent charity event with some big names.

Brady made an appearance at the Reform Alliance Charity event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend. The NFL legend wasn't the only star at the charity event:

Michael Rubin (l) with Lala Anthony (c) and Kim Kardashian (r) at the charity gala

Brady was seen hanging out with Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey and rapper Travis Scott:

Tom Brady (l), Matthew McConaughey (c), and rapper Travis Scott (r) at the charity gala

Even mogul Jay Z was seen at the event with Brady and others:

Rapper and mogul Jay Z at the charity gala in Atlantic City

The former New England Patriots star wasn't the only athlete at the event in Atlantic City:

NBA players PJ Tucker (l), Jayson Tatum (c), and singer Jack Harlow (r) at the gala

Brady and Kim Kardashian were among the 200 VIP guests at a star-studded blackjack party to raise money The money was for REFORM Alliance, a charity founded in 2019 by Jay Z with Meek Mill, Rubin, Robert Kraft and others.

A painting came up for sale during the auction and the former three-time NFL MVP and Kardashian each bid $2 million on it. Also up for auction that night for charity was the jersey that Brady wore when he threw his 700th NFL touchdown in 2021. It went for $1.2 million along with a dinner with Brady.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating rumors

Back in May, Brady and the media personality were connected after attending Rubin's white party in July. Both are single after Tom Brady divorced supermodel Gisele Bundchen last October and Kardashian divorced rapper Kanye West last August.

However, multiple reports state that both are just friends. A source told Page Six that both are on good terms and nothing more:

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay."

Baker's Bay is a members-only suburban community in the Bahamas where he owns the property. Kardashian was most recently reportedly connected to Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.