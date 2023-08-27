IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady links up with Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones ahead of Cowboys-Raiders game

Tom Brady was back on an NFL field meeting with Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Having played for more than two decades, the GOAT quarterback now has time to see the other side of football.

As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he was there to watch the preseason game and chose to meet up with the Cowboys owner and quarterback. Maybe he got some tips on ownership from Jerry Jones and passed on some of his wisdom to Dak Prescott.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Tom Brady's final loss came against the Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady might have had some bad memories coming back as he met with the Cowboys owner and quarterback. The very last game he played in the NFL was in the Wild Card Round against them last season.

Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he lost at home to the Dallas Cowboys. It eventually brought down the curtains on his illustrious NFL career. Now, of course, his allegiances have changed with him backing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones relationship will be interesting to see going into this season

While they might have been civil while meeting Tom Brady, it might be interesting to see the dynamic between Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott going into this season. While he is undoubtedly the franchise quarterback at the moment, the Cowboys got Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers.

They now know that they have leverage on Dak Prescott's contract going forward because they potentially have his replacement lined up. Trey Lance is just 23 and a former first-round pick and can be trained to take up the spot if their current starter drives a hard bargain.

It was something that few saw coming and it shows that Jerry Jones is serious about winning the Super Bowl in the coming years. As good as Dak Prescott has been, he has failed to get them past the Divisional Round in six forays into the postseason. If he fails again this year, in what is expected to be an easier conference route in the NFC, there is a good chance that Jerry Jones will look to replace him.

It makes for a very interesting dynamic. Maybe if it does not work out for the Cowboys quarterback in Dallas next year, he can move to the Las Vegas Raiders and play under Tom Brady. With Jimmy Garoppolo's very unfortunate injury history, even though we definitely hope there is no such recurrence, that might not be that far-fetched.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 377 votes