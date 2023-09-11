IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady recaps getting honored by Patriots  after eventful day at Gillette Stadium

Not even a rainy day could stop the New England Patriots from hosting their Tom Brady celebration. During halftime of the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team honored their former quarterback.

On a day that was referred to as "Thank You Tom", fans packed Gillette Stadium to show their appreciation for Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the special day. He also added a special caption about his two decades in New England.

"I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget."

"Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted."

Tom Brady had his three children with him for the special day. Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian all wore their father's New England Patriots jersey during his speech. They were also alongside him when he rang the bell at the start of the game.

Tom Brady posted a few photos from his retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brady also shared photos of the six Lombardi Trophies that he won during his tenure with the Patriots.

Patriots didn't retire Tom Brady's jersey

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was adamant that he wanted to have a day to celebrate Tom Brady. After Brady announced his retirement in March, he stated that he wanted to honor the quarterback.

Kraft and the Patriots chose Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as the perfect time to host Brady. The former NFL quarterback spoke to the loyal fan base during halftime. He even told the fans that he was a 'Patriot for Life.' However, the team didn't retire the quarterback's iconic #12 jersey.

There was even speculation that perhaps the Patriots would build a statue honoring the quarterback outside of Gillette Stadium. That didn't happen either, however, Kraft announced that Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame next year.

The New England Patriots couldn't even pull off a victory for their former quarterback. The Pats lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 to start off the season.