IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce lines Kansas home with security during Halloween amid Taylor Swift party rumors

Halloween was an exciting holiday for all the NFL players. While many dressed up as their favorite characters, Travis Kelce opted to go costume-less.

The star tight-end decorated his $1 million Kansas City house in crime scene tape to keep trick-or-treaters away. Despite a security guard telling children that nobody was home, lights were on inside the house, leading some families to accuse them of lying. A mother told DailyMail:

"I don't get why he's sitting in the car telling us nobody's home, when clearly they are. Why don't they just not answer the door?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: DailyMail

Since his neighbors could not go to his house to collect candy, many of them suspected that he was spending time with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

It was reported that Swift was seen flying to Kansas City on her private jet to meet Kelce after the Chiefs were defeated by the Broncos in Denver. Swift arrived at his house at noon, pulled into his driveway with her security, and remained sheltered from public attention.

What did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have planned for Halloween?

As mentioned, the couple met each other at Kelce's house. Travis Kelce loves to enjoy Halloween with his group of friends and family members. While talking to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on the "New Heights" podcast, he said that he was excited to host a party for his teammates and friends.

“I'm pretty sure we're gonna get the gang together and have a nice little dinner -- or a nice little dinner party, I should say. Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ said that his guests would dress up in costumes and eat delicious meals. Jason Kelce asked:

"But a Halloween party is not normally called a dinner party?"

"No, you're right," Travis Kelce said. "This is a dinner party. We are going to eat."

No information has come out on whether the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer was at his dinner party, though DailyMail did report that the two were spending time with each other and embracing the spirit of the holiday together.