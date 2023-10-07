IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce’s $995,000 worth custom-designed house in Kansas City

Travis Kelce has called Kansas City home since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He hasn’t played for another NFL franchise and built a winning legacy in the “Heart of America” with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As of the 2022 season, Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl winner, a four-time First Team All-Pro member, and an eight-time Pro Bowler. Since Kansas City has been his residence for a decade, he has a residence fitting for a champion like him.

A look at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City house

Kelce won his first Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs during the 2019 NFL season. It was a memorable victory because they overhauled a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

At that time, Travis Kelce was amid a five-year, $46 million contract extension with the Chiefs. However, he must have pulled in additional money following the Super Bowl championship. Therefore, he decided it was time to invest in a house.

The All-Pro tight end purchased a custom estate in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West community in 2019 for $995,000. The estate was originally built in 1994 but was renovated in 2007. It has five bathrooms, two half-baths, and seven bedrooms.

Front view of Travis Kelce's residence (Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com)

The 10,000-square-foot residence has a main floor and an upper level with adequate lighting. The kitchen features granite countertops, while the classy dining table is on the main floor. It also has a deck that offers a view of the surroundings and a spot for al fresco dining.

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Meanwhile, the master bedroom in Travis Kelce’s house is the most luxurious among the sleeping spaces. It has a private balcony and a bathroom with two sinks, a soaking tub, and a steam shower.

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

The residence also has a recreational area, a gym, a bar, and a wine storage room. The outdoors also features a swimming pool and a gazebo.

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Image credit: Elaina Sansone | ReeceNichols-KCN via VelvetRopes.com

Aside from this house, he also rents a Kansas City penthouse at One Light Luxury in the Power and Light district, worth up to $3,400 monthly. That amount includes gym membership, concierge service, and internet connection.

Travis Kelce Net Worth

Kelce’s residence is part of his $30 million net worth as of 2023. Per Spotrac, he has earned $77 million in 11 seasons with the Chiefs. Since half of that amount goes to taxes, the $30 million assessment is right on the money.

Aside from his NFL salary, he also earns millions annually from endorsements. He has sponsorship deals with Nike, T-Mobile, Old Spice, and McDonald’s, among others. Travis Kelce is also cashing in on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The younger of the Kelce brothers have also invested in the hot sauce company Cholula, men’s fashion brand Indochino, RealTruck, Hydrow, and ThePlayersTV.

Travis Kelce Contract

Kelce is currently playing under the four-year, $57.25 million contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in August 2020. His agent, Vantage Management Group’s Melvin Bratton, negotiated the deal. In 2023, he will earn an $11.25 million base salary, a $750,000 roster bonus, and a $250,000 workout bonus.

He is under contract with the Chiefs until 2025, when he turns 36. Travis Kelce’s contract is nowhere near Patrick Mahomes’ ten-year, $450 million mega-extension. Therefore, his deal is a steal, considering his production on offense.