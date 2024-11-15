IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce's mom Donna recaps luxurious vacation at Cococay, Bahamas

While Travis Kelce prepared for the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Bills, his mother Donna took a short trip to the Bahamas. Donna Kelce recently visited Cococay Island in the Bahamas and shared pictures from her luxurious vacation on Instagram.

Travis Kelce's mom Donna recaps luxurious vacation at Cococay (Image Source: Donna/Instagram)

On Friday, Donna Kelce posted a handful of pictures from her Bahamas vacation with CelebrityCruises. In the snaps Donna shared, she can be seen making the most out of her time, whether it's exploring the cruise ship or soaking in the sun beachside.

"Thanks @celebritycruises for the relaxing trip...now back to football," Donna captioned her Instagram story.

Donna Kelce's trip to the Bahamas came almost a day after her viral interview. On Thursday, Donna made an appearance on the "Today Show," during which she shared details of her Thanksgiving plans.

Shedding light on how she plans to celebrate the occasion, Donna said:

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family." (3:12)

Moving forward in the interview, Donna was asked if Taylor Swift would spend Thanksgiving with the Kelce family, to which she said:

"I don't think so. She's kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do." (3:40)

Donna Kelce revealed having the 'time of my life' despite massive attention on Kelce family

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, the Kelce family has been under a constant microscope of attention.

Their fame has skyrocketed, but it has also negatively impacted their privacy. But despite all the negatives, Donna has been enjoying a great time for herself. In an interview with PEOPLE in September, Donna talked about the same and said:

"Everybody knows everything about our family. What they're doing and who they're dating and this and that. It's just fun being free like that and not having to keep secrets. I am having the time of my life now, more than ever."

Apart from Thanksgiving, Donna Kelce was asked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored engagement last month. In reply, Donna said that she has no idea about it and it fully depends upon the couple.

