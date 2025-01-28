IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs’ post-AFCCG afterparty

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC championship and qualify for the 2025 Super Bowl. Tight end Travis Kelce celebrated the big win with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and his teammates. Following the Bills clash, the couple celebrated the AFC title win with a cozy afterparty alongside Kelce's Chiefs teammates.

The pictures from the Kansas afterparty have been going viral across social media, featuring the couple enjoying a great time with their friends and family. Moreover, per Page Six's report on Monday, a source shared the exclusive details of the couple's celebration and said:

"Guests sipped on various types of cocktails including the Pineapple Express, Elderflower Paloma and one of their shareable drinks called the Ma’Homes," the source said. "They had servers walk around with tray pass who offered a number of different small bites including sliders, wagyu skewers and fried oysters."

Regarding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the source added further details of their 'cozy' celebration.

“Taylor and Travis were dancing together and clearly very much in love. They were kissing and looked so happy together. Everybody seemed like they had a great time.”

Caitlin Clark recalled VIP suite memories with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Texans

Following the Kansas City Chiefs's win against the Buffalo Bills, WNBA star Caitlin Clark sat down for an exclusive interview with "Swarmcast. " She recalled her VIP suite memories with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Texans Divisional Playoff game.

Praising the "Blank Space" singer's company, Clark said:

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs and getting to share that I was like, 'oh my god she loves this, she loves the Chiefs as much as me, this is incredible'," Clark said. (28:47 onwards) "We had so much fun and honestly, it was the perfect game. The Chiefs won, it was close at halftime, Travis scores a huge touchdown for the Chiefs, we ended up winning.”

"There was nothing crazy that happened and we felt confident as it got to the end. It ended up being a perfect game. I was a little nervous because the last time I went to Arrowhead we lost - I was like I don't want to be a bad luck charm but it's all good, we figured it out and I am allowed back," Clark added.

After almost two years, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles again in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Do you think Taylor Swift's charm will help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl?

