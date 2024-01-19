IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence enjoy tranquil offseason getaway at beachside

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are already enjoying their off-season. The two got married in 2021.

Following the Jaguars' disappointing end to the season, the couple took time to go on a vacation near the beach. In the photos, they were seen enjoying time together near the beach and Trevor also went golfing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video of Trevor Lawrence golfing, he drilled a lengthy putt which caught many fans by surprise as they didn't realize he was a good golfer.

But, the Jaguars quarterback and his wife appear to be enjoying their time off before the 2024 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence dealt with injuries in 2023

Trevor Lawrence doesn't think he will need surgery

The Jacksonville Jaguars season ended after losing to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

Jacksonville had a commanding lead in the AFC South, but the Jaguars went 1-4 in their last five games to lose the division lead and not even qualify for the playoffs.

It was a disappointing end to the season and Trevor Lawrence knows going into 2024 he can't turn the ball over as much as he did in 2023. This past season, Lawrence threw 14 interceptions, including seven in the last five games as he dealt with a high-ankle sprain, a shoulder injury, and a concussion.

"Who knows what the narrative is going to be? I'm sure not good, but I don't really care," Lawrence said. "It's not really about that for me. It doesn't stunt my growth. I think that's up to me how much better I get every year, not what the narrative is. I know it's going to be a long offseason for us and what people want to say about us, but it doesn't really matter. I think it's going to put a chip back on our shoulder, and we know we have to get better and we have a lot of things to work on.

Lawrence added:

"Individually, that starts with me. I'm excited, I think I took a lot of steps this year. People can say what they want, but I do feel like there were some areas of my game I wanted to improve in, and I think I did. Now, there's some more areas I need to get better on, and I will moving forward. It's just going back to work, getting better at what I need to get better at, controlling what I can control, trying to just also bring everybody with me, too."

Although Trevor Lawrence dealt with the injuries to end the season, the Jaguars quarterback says he doesn't think he will need surgery this off-season.