IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Mowry shares victory post after Jaguars bag impressive win over Falcons in London

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars scored an impressive 23-7 win against the Atlanta Falcons in London at Wembley Stadium. This game marked the first game of the 2023 International Series.

Lawrence's wife, Marissa, was in the stadium and cheering for her husband, who explained that even though the victory was not as pretty, he and his team still "found their way." He told ESPN:

“It still wasn’t all that clean at times but we’re a gritty group and we just found a way to win.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The star QB was seen embracing his wife in the pictures she posted online. Along with Marissa, wives and girlfriends of other Jaguars members also posed in the pictures.

The Jaguars played for the 10th time in London, the most of any team in the league. Because they have been playing in the UK since 2013, they have developed a strong fanbase. There were over 85,176 fans in attendance on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take down Atlanta

In a thrilling London matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars triumphed over the Atlanta Falcons with a commanding 23-7 scoreline. The success was propelled by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's outstanding performance, where he displayed precision by completing 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a crucial touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence showcased his versatility, adding 42 rushing yards to the mix, keeping the Falcons defense on its toes throughout the game. The defensive heroics came from Darious Williams, whose spectacular 61-yard interception return for a touchdown solidified the Jaguars' lead.

Expand Tweet

The receiving corps also stepped up, with Christian Kirk leading with eight receptions for 84 yards, closely followed by tight end Evan Engram, who contributed seven receptions for 59 yards. This impressive win brings the Jaguars to a respectable 2-2 record for the season, building momentum and setting high hopes for their future games.