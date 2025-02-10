IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down emotional journey to firstborn with Jags QB

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared her wholesome experience of giving birth to their first child. On Monday, in an Instagram post, she described both the pain and joy of having a natural birth without an epidural.

Marissa called it the hardest but most rewarding experience of her life. Their daughter, Shae, was born on Jan. 4 at 4:01 a.m. and weighed 10 pounds, two ounces.

Marissa had taken a birthing class to prepare but didn't realize it focused on natural birth.

After learning this, she faced the challenge with faith and Trevor's support. Trevor had an arm injury and couldn't help physically, but he stayed by her side the whole time.

Marissa went into labor on Jan. 3 after noticing her water leaking. Doctors confirmed labor at 6 p.m., but progress was slow. At 10 p.m., doctors broke her water, which made her contractions stronger.

Marissa endured the pain throughout the night, and by 3 a.m., she was ready to push. Baby Shae was born 45 minutes later.

After giving birth, Marissa's uterus didn't contract properly, leading to heavy bleeding. Doctors gave her medicine to stop it, and luckily, she didn't need a blood transfusion.

Wrapping up, she wrote:

"I do want to use this to encourage moms that you CAN do it! It was such a cool thing to see how God made our bodies capable—to trust Him, to honor Him with my labor. It was a beautiful experience despite the pain, and I’m so grateful I did it. When you’re in the middle of it, you just reach this point where the only way out is through, and all I could do was surrender myself in those moments."

Marissa also felt grateful for Trevor’s support and called him her “rock."

Trevor Lawrence became father after Jaguars' elimination from NFL playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars were knocked out of the 2024-25 NFL playoffs in December. One month later, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, gave birth to their first child.

Lawrence's wife shared the happy news on Instagram on Jan. 7. She wrote:

"Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 a.m., 10 pounds 2 oz. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Thank you, Jesus, for our girl!!"

The couple announced their pregnancy on July 31.

