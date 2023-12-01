IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa provides sneak peek of grand Christmas decor

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, has shared a glimpse of their home for the holiday season. She posted a video on Instagram showing the decorated house and set the video to Michael Bublé’s It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Her Instagram followers were treated to a brief tour of their home in Jacksonville.

Marissa Lawrence's caption underneath the video read,

"A candlelit Christmas home. @makeoverswithmaidover is the best decorating team."

Several trees throughout the home, including the living room, dining room and bedroom, are adorned with white lights. The staircase also makes a statement with fresh garland and red bows draping down. Also in the foyer is a piece of art - a portrait of Santa.

Marissa Lawrence gave a peak of the decorations throughout her home.

Lawrence's house also has a gingerbread theme along with the candles. The kitchen has a sweet gingerbread house on the counter, and fresh wreaths also accessorize the house.

Another look at Trevor and Marissa Lawrence's holiday decor.

How long have Trevor Lawrence and his Marissa been together?

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been married for over two years, but their relationship dates back to 2016. The two met while both were high school students at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia. The couple continued to date while attending different colleges.

While the quarterback went to play college football at Clemson University, Marissa Lawrence played college soccer at Anderson University.

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback proposed in the summer of 2020 on the field at Memorial Stadium on campus. The two married less than one year later, just weeks before he was drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As Trevor Lawrence pursues his NFL career, his wife also started a new career path in 2021 as an event planner for Love, Gigi Event Design. She also documents NFL gamedays on her Instagram page, showing her support for her husband, even traveling to away games.