In Photos: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa stuns in black swimsuit during "FamJam Vacay ‘23"

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa are entering the summer season in style. The wife of the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed the summer season. To mark the solstice, she wore a black bikini with her husband by her side.

Marissa, an event designer from Atlantic Beach, Florida, looked gorgeous in a dark-colored bikini from Meshki and stylish Prada sunglasses. Lawrence, on the other hand, wore multi-colored swim shorts and a light blue hat, completing their beach attire.

Marrisa and Trevor Lawrence have been vacationing in Florida with their family. The couple and their family had plenty of time to enjoy the hot sun and sandy beach.

The vacation took place during the break between the Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs and the commencement of training camp. It also marked a special occasion for the couple, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April, just two months prior.

Trevor Lawrence's teammates graded his trash-talking skills

23-year-old Lawrence might be one of the best young generational quarterbacks in the league, but his trash talk isn't. He is often compared to former Indianapolis Colts QB, Andre Luck. Luck, along with being a talented athlete, had a dry sense of humor, but lacked the skills of being an elite trash talker.

A poll was carried out among Lawrence's teammates to judge if he could successfully agitate his opponents. Fans soon found out that the young quarterback was actually terrible at it.

Travis Etienne, a former Clemson Tigers teammate and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back, playfully laughed and jokingly gave Lawrence an "F" grade. He said:

"Uhh, not gonna like, it's kinda like terrible. I feel like he just gotta work on it a little bit."

Calvin Ridley agreed, and said:

"Trevor's trash talk maybe needs a little work."

In his defense, Lawrence's trash talk style is more sarcastic in nature, something wide receiver Christian Kirk agreed with.

Trevor Lawrence will have several opportunities to diss his rivals in the upcoming season. Although he never crosses the line, maybe this year, while playing for the ultimate title, the QB will break all of his rules.

