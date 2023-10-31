IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa takes fans through 'haunted mansion' on Halloween

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on an impressive streak as the team shows off its prowess this season. After playing and winning against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, celebrated the spooky season.

The Lawrences turned their lavish house into a haunted mansion. Marissa, who is a social media influencer, shared numerous pictures and videos of their house's transformation.

She took her followers to her favorite spots in her house. The ceiling had suspended witch hats and upside-down mummies. There was also a skeleton covered in cobwebs, playing piano.

Image Credit: Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story

The "VIP section" of her house was her bedroom with a scary figure of a specter. The backyard of the house was turned into a graveyard.

Image Credit: Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story

The couple threw a party for their guests and watched horror movies with them. Marrisa dressed up as Carley Bobby from "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," while the starting QB of the Jaguars dressed as Ricky Bobby.

Image Credit: Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story

Trevor Lawrence maintains perspective despite an impressive start to the season

Trevor Lawrence understands that their 6-2 start to the season is just the beginning and that there is still a lot of work to be done. He cited their previous season, in which they started with a poor record but managed to turn things around and win their division.

Trevor Lawrence emphasized that the team should not get complacent and needs to keep working hard to achieve more when asked if he considers the Jaguars a Super Bowl contender.

"It means that we've still got more to work for. We're not the best team in the league. We've still got more out there for us. That's all we know."

Despite their strong start, Trevor Lawrence acknowledges that they are not the best team in the league and have tough games ahead of them.

"It honestly means nothing," Lawrence said. "It means we've had a great start to the season. We're in a really good position going forward. But we've got a lot of big games after this bye and a lot of really good teams, too."

Hence, Lawrence's perspective reflects a grounded approach and a focus on continuous improvement for the Jaguars.