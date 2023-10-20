IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife takes 'girls trip', parties it up on private jet to New Orleans

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were victorious on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback's wife Marissa traveled to the game with friends and made it a girls' trip.

She documented the trip from Jacksonville to New Orleans, which included a private plane. Wide receiver Christian Kirk's fiancee Ozzy Ozkan, Jamal Agnew's girlfriend Marina Eddy and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris' wife Krystal were all on the trip.

Photos of the getaway were posted to their respective Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marissa Lawrence and other Jacksonville Jaguars significant others took a girls' trip to New Orleans for the Thursday night game.

The photos included a Champagne toast as well as photos from the private plane. There were photos on the tarmac as well as throughout the streets of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter. The group also took a selfie at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the game.

They left New Orleans happy as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New Orleans Saints 31-24.

Photos from Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's Instagram stories.

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa received support from fans ahead of wedding

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa were high school sweethearts and continued dating despite pursuing different collegiate paths. Marissa was in attendance at every Clemson Tigers game as they went on the national championship run.

Lawrence proposed shortly before his final year at Clemson.

Before he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the first overall draft pick in 2021, fans supported the couple. Jaguars fans anticipated the team would draft Lawrence with the pick and one fan in particular, Eric Dillard, found the couple's wedding registry.

Fans donated money through Dillard's Venmo account to help purchase the high-end items on the registry. This included a smart toaster worth $300, as well as a vacuum that brought the total to nearly $3,000.

Fans also bought other items on the couple's wedding registry as well. So many donations were collected that they were sent to benefit Lawrence's foundation.