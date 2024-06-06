IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa recap fancy date night

Trevor Lawrence is still awaiting his multi-year, multi-figure extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that is not stopping him from spending on a lavish date night. On Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback's wife, Melissa, posted a series of images of the couple dining out with their dogs. While she wore a black dress, he wore a white shirt with green pinstripes:

This is the second time the couple have posed for images together in almost a month. In May, the two attended a concert by country singer George Strait at EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars' home field:

An overview of Trevor Lawrence's relationship, marriage to Marissa

The first time Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry met, they were fifth-grade students at Cartersville High School in Georgia. From there, their bond grew; and by 2016 they were finally dating.

Upon graduating, he committed to Clemson. She, not wanting to be too far from him, enrolled at Anderson only 15 miles away. There, she played soccer, being a starter at forward.

The two got engaged in July 2020, with him proposing at his alma mater's football stadium. They were finally married in April 2021 at the May River Chapel at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina - just before the Jaguars drafted him first overall.

Speaking on getting married before turning pro, Trevor Lawrence told Us in 2023:

"That’s what I wanted to do and she felt the same way. So that’s why we got married young, and we’re just excited. It’s fun to have your person with you through all the different stuff that we’ve gone through. It’s been cool."

Since then, the two have "restocked" on their relationship with multiple date nights.

"We try to do some version, whether that’s going out or that’s ordering in and just hanging out and having a glass of wine or whatever, just to try to spend that time together," he said. "'Cause during the week, it gets kind of busy and then, especially, when we have families coming in town on the weekends, and that’s even busier.”

So far, the couple have no plans to have children, and when.