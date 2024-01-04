IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa ring in 2024 with 'cutest' party

Trevor Lawrence, by all accounts, had a mixed 2023.

At the end of the 2022-23 regular season, he gave the Jacksonville Jaguars their first AFC South title since 2017's Sacksonville. He led a monstrous comeback from 0-27 down to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, and was competitive in a 20-27 Divisional Round loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

But 2023-24 has lately become rough. After establishing a healthy divisional lead at 8-3, the team lost four straight, allowing the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to gain ground.

However, he is not one to let negativity overwhelm him as 2024 begins.

Trevor Lawrence back in practice, speaks up on crucial matchup vs. Titans

Good news for Trevor Lawrence fans: after missing the previous game, he is once again largely healthy as he prepares for the Tennessee Titans clash.

The current face of the Jacksonville Jaguars resumed limited practice on Wednesday as he looks to fully recover from shoulder and finger injuries that kept him out of their 26-point shutout of the Carolina Panthers. According to him, he felt his health improving, and he could use a balanced approach to his recovery:

"Obviously, missing last week's game is a little slower than I would've liked it to be progressing, but it actually feels pretty decent... Just trying to be cautious but also aggressive in how I'm trying to treat it, so I can get back as quick as possible but also be smart."

The shoulder injury when he sprained his AC joint on a fourth-and-1 in their loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he has been limited in how often he can practice his throws:

"There's some things that I can do and there's some areas where I have totally normal strength and it's functional and all that. In certain positions, there's some aggravation, but that's getting better every day."

At the long-eliminated Titans, the Jaguars are looking for their first consecutive divisional titles since 1996-1999, when they were one of the newest franchises in the league. And Lawrence would rather earn it after playing on the field rather than watching from the bench:

"I think that the whole commitment deal is this: This game is important and guys understand that on this team, and if you can play, you play."

That game can be seen on CBS beginning at 1 PM ET.